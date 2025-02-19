Have we seen the last of Dave Bautista in Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Dave Bautista, widely recognized for his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy films, has opened up about his thoughts on reprising the beloved character.

In a recent interview, Bautista shared that while he feels Drax’s storyline has come to a natural end, he would consider returning to the role if Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn personally reached out to him.

“Drax is closed for me,” Bautista explained. “Unless James Gunn calls me and asks me to do something with Drax again, I’m not interested.”

However, he noted that such a request is unlikely, given James Gunn’s current focus on his new role as co-chair of DC Studios.

“If James called me, which is obviously not going to happen, he’s doing his own thing now,” Dave Bautista added.

Even though he’s moved on from Marvel’s Drax, Dave Bautista expressed his ongoing interest in staying connected to the world of comic book movies.

“I want to be part of that world. I’m a huge fan of comics and everything that universe encompasses,” he said.

Dave Bautista has previously made his intentions clear to both Gunn and filmmakers like the Russo brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Bautista first portrayed Drax in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with his character appearing in its sequels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), as well as in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Despite Drax becoming one of his most iconic roles, Dave Bautista feels the character’s arc has reached its conclusion.

With Avengers 5 slated for release in 2026, the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy team remains uncertain.

Dave Bautista recently announced that he was teaming up once again with directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott for the upcoming dystopian thriller Dreadnought.

The trio previously worked together on the action-packed Bushwick, and now Bautista is stepping into a whole new world filled with alien threats and survival.

In Dreadnought, Dave Bautista plays Max, a man whose life was torn apart after an alien species crash-landed on Earth, unleashing a deadly plague that wiped out his wife and much of humanity.