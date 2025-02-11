Dreadnought: Dave Bautista’s next big role will have you on the edge of your seat!

Dave Bautista, former WWE star turned actor, is teaming up once again with directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott for the upcoming dystopian thriller Dreadnought.

The trio previously worked together on the action-packed Bushwick, and now Bautista is stepping into a whole new world filled with alien threats and survival.

In Dreadnought, Dave Bautista plays Max, a man whose life was torn apart after an alien species crash-landed on Earth, unleashing a deadly plague that wiped out his wife and much of humanity.

In a world where humans now coexist with extraterrestrial invaders, Max’s (Dave Bautista) main focus is not just survival but saving his daughter, Greta, who is slowly dying from the same disease.

As Greta’s condition worsens, an alien Sentinel, a relentless predator, draws closer to collect her body for a dark, unstoppable ritual. The government approves this, and society accepts it—but Max refuses to give up without a fight.

Producers of Dreadnought include Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee from Thunder Road (known for the John Wick franchise), along with Jason Ross Jallet, Andrew Bronfman, and Jonathan Bronfman from Beyond The Frame.

Dave Bautista himself is also a producer, alongside Ashley Daniels from Dogbone Entertainment. Marz VFX, the company behind The Creator, will handle the film’s visual effects.

Dave Bautista, whose career began in WWE before he transitioned to Hollywood, is represented by WME and Jackoway Austen.

Directors Murnion and Milott are represented by UTA and Artists First. The film’s sales are being handled by WME Independent ahead of the European Film Market in Berlin.

Dave Bautista’s involvement in Dreadnought promises to bring the same intense action and emotional depth that made his WWE career unforgettable, now reimagined for a new, thrilling storyline.