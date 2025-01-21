web analytics
Batista, Cena & The Rock: Wrestling legends who could have made Hollywood history together

Dave Bautista, John Cena, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, once wrestling’s biggest names, have since become Hollywood heavyweights.

Their transitions from the wrestling ring to action-packed movies have been remarkably successful, with each actor starring in multiple popular franchises. However, a potential collaboration between these three stars in Hollywood never came to fruition.

Dave Bautista, known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune, was offered a role in the Fast & Furious franchise but ultimately passed. Despite his action-packed film resume, Bautista chose to pursue other projects, including a Gears of War adaptation, which captured his attention more than the Fast & Furious saga.

This decision meant that fans missed the chance to see Dave Bautista alongside John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the high-energy world of Fast & Furious.

Both Cena and The Rock had already been a part of the franchise, with Cena’s character, Jakob Toretto, recently appearing in Fast X.

The trio, all stars in massive action franchises, could have created a blockbuster crossover. But with Cena’s character seemingly killed off and Bautista declining the offer, that vision never became a reality.

Their careers in Hollywood continue to rise, with Bautista starring in projects like The Wrecking Crew alongside Jason Momoa. There’s always a chance for them to cross paths in the future, whether it’s in a new action franchise or a surprise team-up in another movie.

As for the question of who’s the best wrestler-turned-actor, fans often place Bautista, Cena, and The Rock at the top of the list. While Johnson has established himself as a box-office draw, Cena’s ability to balance action and comedy has earned him a dedicated fan base. Bautista’s ability to switch between genres, from action to drama to comedy, makes him a standout among the trio.

Even without Fast & Furious, fans still hope for a collaboration between Dave Bautista, John Cena, and The Rock.

