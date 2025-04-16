Florence Pugh recalls falling into ‘coma’ after ‘Thunderbolts*’ stunt

Hollywood actor Florence Pugh has revealed the physical and emotional impact of her death-defying stunt for Marvel’s upcoming film ‘Thunderbolts*.’

The actor reprises her role as Yelena Belova in the film which also stars Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The Hollywood actor performed a high-rise jump from Merdeka 118, the world’s second-tallest building, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recalling the buildup to the stunt, Florence Pugh said that the production team initially was not ready to let her complete the jump herself due to insurance concerns.

“They said they don’t think it’s going to happen because it’s a crazy insurance ordeal. I was like, what the f–k? Of course, we are!” she said in a recent interview with a foreign media outlet.

The ‘Thunderbolts*’ actor said that she emailed Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, arguing for her involvement in the stunt.

Marvel eventually allowed the Hollywood star to perform the jump, and later released behind-the-scenes footage on social media.

However, the major stunt left a physical toll, with Pugh saying that the experience left her mentally drained.

“When I got home, I went into what I can only say is like a three-hour coma, like just deep, deep sleep. My brain was obviously trying to focus and process everything,” she added.

It is worth noting here that ‘Thunderbolts*’ is set for release in theatres on May 2.