‘Thunderbolts’ trailer: Florence Pugh returns as Marvel’s Yelena

Marvel dropped the first trailer for “Thunderbolts*,” starring Hollywood actors Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The upcoming movie, set to hit theatres on May 2, 2025, will see Yelena Belova, from “Black Widow” teaming up with “Captain America” mainstay Bucky Barnes to conduct covert operations on behalf of the US government.

Apart from Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and David Harbour, the ‘Thunderbolts*’ cast also includes Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus while actor Lewis Pullman portrays a mysterious character named Bob.

The trailer opens with Yelena arriving at her “father” Alexei (Harbour) home where she says that “there is something wrong with me — an emptiness.”

In the footage, it seems that Yelena is entangled in the world of contract killing in search of her true purpose.

Read more: Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel for upcoming ‘Avengers’ movies

However, she later has to team up with the other Marvel villains to fight the ‘someone’ who wants to take them all out.

“Everyone here has done bad things,” Pugh says in the trailer, brought face to face with the rest of the team. “Shadow ops, robbing government labs, contract kills. … Someone wants us gone.”

Hollywood actress Louis-Dreyfus, who plays CIA director, says in the trailer, “We’re brought up with this belief that there are good guys, and there are bad guys. But, eventually, you come to realise that there are bad guys, and there are worse guys. And nothing else.”

Directed by Jake Schreier, ‘Thunderbolts*’ is based on Kurt Busiek’s comic series of the same name.