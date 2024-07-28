Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel for upcoming ‘Avengers’ movies

Actor Robert Downey Jr., who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008’s Iron Man, is set to make a return to the franchise for two “Avengers” movies.

Marvel Studios confirmed his return as classic “Fantastic Four” villain Doctor Doom during its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Variety reported.

Robert Downey Jr. will appear in the newly titled “Avengers: Doomsday” set for release in May 2026, and “Avengers: Secret Wars”, scheduled for May 2027.

Marvel Chief Kevin Feige has also officially confirmed that Joe and Anthony Russo will direct these next two ‘Avengers’ films.

It is pertinent to mention that Downey shot to new heights of fame after appearing as Tony Stark/Iron Man in 2008’s “Iron Man” which also launched the MCU universe.

The Hollywood star bowed out of the franchise with 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame”, in which his character died while saving the universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Robert Downey Jr. was unveiled as Doctor Doom in a ceremony where around two dozen olive-robed men with metal, Doctor Doom-like masks walked on stage.

“If we’re going to bring Victor Von Doom to the screen — he is one of the more complex characters in all of comics … this is potentially one of the more entertaining characters in all of fiction,” said Joe Russo. “If we’re going to do this … then we are going to need the greatest actor in the world.”

“As proof of the unimaginable possibilities of the Marvel Universe, we give you the one person who could play Victor von Doom…”, as a masked man in a green suit stepped forward and unmasked himself, who turned out to be Downey.

Fans were speculating that Downey Jr. would return to play his iconic Iron Man after Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige said that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in “Deadpool & Wolverine” opened the door for Robert Downey Jr. to return as Iron Man.

Responding to a question regarding the return of Downey as Iron Man or Chris Evans as Captain America to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feige said that the latest “Deadpool” movie certainly has opened a door to the possibility.

“That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine,” Feige said when asked about Downey and Evans coming back.