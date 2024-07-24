Robert Downey Jr. to returns as Iron Man after Wolverine’s comeback?

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has said that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in “Deadpool & Wolverine” has opened the door for Robert Downey Jr. to return as Iron Man.

Responding to a question regarding the return of Downey as Iron Man or Chris Evans as Captain America to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feige said that the latest “Deadpool” movie certainly has opened a door to the possibility, a US media outlet reported.

“That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine,” Feige said when asked about Downey and Evans coming back.

“So, what’s to come? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [‘Deadpool & Wolverine’] is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken,” the Marvel chief added.

It is pertinent to mention that both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans hanged their boots following 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” in which Iron Man/Tony Stark dies while Evans Captain America/Steve Rogers time travels to live an ordinary life with his love.

Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine in “X-Men” films was killed in 2017’s “Logan,” and the Hollywood star was never interested in returning as the character.

However, he later changed his mind about playing the role while assuring fans that ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ would not meddle with the ‘Logan’ timeline.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman had said in an interview. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Downey, on the other hand, has expressed his eagerness to reprise his role as Iron Man.

When asked about a possible return to the MCU, Downey Jr. said, “Yeah anything could happen, I’m really enjoying — Downey Jr.’s wife Susan Downey interjects “oh my God, what a headline that little comment is going to be.”

The actor then continued, “as far as I’m concerned I’ve hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now where they’re trying a bunch of other stuff. I’m excited for them to see how all of that goes. It’s hard to project but we got a lot of other stuff we want to do.”