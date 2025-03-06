David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach dies at 62

Pamela Bach, the actress known for her roles in Baywatch and several hit TV shows, has passed away at the age of 62. Bach, who was once married to David Hasselhoff, was found dead at her home in Los Angeles.

Authorities confirmed that Pamela Bach died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her family had grown concerned after not hearing from her and requested a welfare check.

When paramedics arrived at her residence on Wednesday night, they found Pamela Bach unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Hasselhoff, her former husband, released a statement expressing his sorrow. He said, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Bach. We are grateful for the love and support during this difficult time but kindly request privacy as we grieve.”

Bach and David Hasselhoff were married for 17 years before their divorce in 2006.

Their split was marked by legal disputes, including a long battle over spousal support that continued for years.

Despite their differences, the two shared a history in Hollywood and had two daughters together.

Pamela Bach first gained recognition in Hollywood with her appearance in the 1983 film Rumble Fish.

She later built a successful television career, starring in popular series like The Young and the Restless, T.J. Hooker, and Sirens.

However, her most notable role was on Baywatch, where she played café owner Kaye Morgan. Pamela Bach’s time on Baywatch made her a familiar face to audiences around the world.

Her connection to David Hasselhoff also extended to the small screen. The two met while working on the hit series Knight Rider before later marrying.

She is survived by the two daughters she shared with David Hasselhoff.

Pamela Bach’s passing marks a tragic loss for her family, friends, and fans who remember her contributions to television and film.