Jazz-funk legend Roy Ayers passes away at 84

Roy Ayers, the legendary vibraphonist and composer whose music defined jazz-funk, has passed away at the age of 84.

Known for iconic tracks like “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” and “Coffey,” Ayers died on Tuesday at his New York City home after battling a long illness.

The news was shared on his official Facebook page, where his family expressed gratitude for the support and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

They also mentioned that a celebration of his life will be held soon.

Roy Ayers was born in 1940 into a musical family, which helped shape his love for music. His interest in the vibraphone began after watching Lionel Hampton’s band perform as a child.

Ayers released his first album, West Coast Vibes, in 1963, marking the beginning of a long and influential career.

However, it was in the 1970s, with his band Roy Ayers Ubiquity, that he truly made a name for himself, becoming a key figure in the jazz-funk genre.

One of Roy Ayers’ most famous tracks, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” released in 1976, became a hit, reaching number 51 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The song has since been sampled more than 100 times, making it one of his most enduring contributions to music. Roy Ayers also made his mark in film music, composing the soundtrack for the 1973 Pam Grier film Coffey, including the memorable track “Coffey is the Color.”

Throughout his career, Roy Ayers produced other notable songs like “We Live in Brooklyn, Baby,” “Running Away,” “Red, Black and Green,” and “Love Will Bring Us Back Together.”

His work continues to influence artists across genres, with numerous musicians, including Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, and Tyler, the Creator, sampling his music.

Ayers also collaborated with major artists such as Rick James, the Roots, and Fela Kuti.

Roy Ayers leaves behind his wife, Argerie, and their children, Mtume and Ayana Ayers. His legacy as a pioneer in jazz-funk and his impact on music will live on through his timeless songs.