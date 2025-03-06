Premiere date for R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth’s thriller revealed!

Netflix’s Test, starring R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, is set to captivate audiences with its powerful story.

The film marks Netflix’s first Tamil original feature film of 2025 and showcases the remarkable talents of R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, along with the beloved Meera Jasmine.

Directed by S. Sashikanth, Test will be available to stream on Netflix from April 4.

Test brings together a national-level cricketer, a genius scientist, and a passionate teacher, each at a crossroads in their lives, forced to make life-changing decisions.

These characters’ journeys unfold against the backdrop of cricket, where every choice they make shapes their futures.

Fans are anticipating that R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth’s performances will leave a lasting impression on them.

S. Sashikanth, making his directorial debut with Test, shares, “This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all. It has been a rewarding experience working with such talented actors, and I’m thrilled to bring this story to Netflix viewers.”

Read More: ‘Lady superstar’ Nayanthara makes a surprising request to fans

Earlier, South Indian actor Nayanthara made a rather surprising request to her fans, asking them not to call her with the given title ‘lady superstar’.

Taking to her X handle on Tuesday, Nayanthara penned a long note to her fans, expressing gratitude for their ‘unconditional love’, however, she requested her fans to call her by her name rather than ‘lady superstar’.

“To my dearest fans, esteemed members of the media, and the film fraternity, Vanakkam,” the ‘Jawan’ actor began to write.

“While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness.”

Nayanthara continued, “My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection.

Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me.

Many of you have graciously referred to me as ‘Lady Superstar’, a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title.”