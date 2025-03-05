‘Lady superstar’ Nayanthara makes a surprising request to fans

South Indian actor Nayanthara made a rather surprising request to her fans, asking them not to call her with the given title ‘lady superstar’.

Taking to her X handle on Tuesday, Nayanthara penned a long note to her fans, expressing gratitude for their ‘unconditional love’, however, she requested her fans to call her by her name rather than ‘lady superstar’.

“To my dearest fans, esteemed members of the media, and the film fraternity, Vanakkam,” the ‘Jawan’ actor began to write. “While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness.”

Nayanthara continued, “My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me. Many of you have graciously referred to me as ‘Lady Superstar’, a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title.”

“However, I humbly request you all to call me ‘Nayanthara’,” she added. “This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am – not just as an actor but as an individual.”

“Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you—the audience,” she maintained.

“I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together. With love, respect, and gratitude, Nayanthara,” she concluded in the note, shared with the caption, “Nayanthara will always be and only Nayanthara.”

