Nayanthara reveals she was ‘told to’ quit films by ex-partner

In her new documentary ‘Beyond The Fairytale’, South Indian actor Nayanthara opened up on her past relationships and revealed that she was told to quit films by an ex-partner.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In her newly-released docu-film ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’, which premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on Monday, the ‘Jawan’ actor disclosed that she quit cinema at the peak of her career in 2011, because she was told by her partner in that time.

Nayanthara, who stayed away from films from 2011 to 2013, opened up on her second relationship in the documentary when she divulged, “It was the man who told me to quit cinema.”

“It wasn’t like I had an option. I was told to leave the cinema and I agreed,” she added, without naming the ex-partner.

It is pertinent to note here that Nayanthara was rumoured to be in a live-in relationship with veteran dancer-choreographer Prabhu Deva at that time, despite the latter being married to his first wife Latha. Deva even expressed his desire to end his first marriage and get married to Nayanthara but was threatened by his wife with a hunger strike if he did so.

Also Read: Nayanthara blasts Dhanush in open letter after his legal notice

Deva’s first marriage eventually ended in 2011 but Nayanthara confirmed the following year that she has ended the relationship with him.

She returned to films in 2013.

Nayanthara started dating ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ director Vignesh Shivan, after meeting him on the film’s set in 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and share twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

Meanwhile, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’ is now streaming on Netflix.