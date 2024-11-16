Nayanthara blasts Dhanush in open letter after his legal notice

South Indian actor Nayanthara has penned an open letter to superstar Dhanush for sending her a legal notice over the footage of their film used in her Netflix documentary ‘Beyond the Fairytale’.

After the trailer release of her much-awaited documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’, the filmstar was served with a legal notice by Dhanush, demanding INR10 crores in damages, over the 3-second footage of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (2015) used in the title.

Notably, the Tamil-language action-comedy starred Nayanthara with Vijay Sethupathi, whereas, her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan helmed the direction of it. Dhanush backed the film under his Wunderbar Films.

In response to Dhanush’s notice, the ‘Jawan’ actor turned to her Instagram handle to call out a ‘well-established actor’ for not letting her use the footage from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’.

She began the 3-page long letter by noting, “A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I’d owe this to my work ethic that is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity.”

She continued, “The release of my Netflix documentary has been much awaited by not just me but so many of my fans and well-wishers. It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us. The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn’t just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This Netflix Documentary about me, my life, my love and marriage includes clips of many of my industry well-wishers who have graciously contributed and memories from multiple films, but sadly does not include the most special and important film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.”

In her open letter, Nayanthara went on to disclose that the team of ‘Beyond The Fairytale’ had been awaiting an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the producer for over two years at this point and have decided to go ahead with an edited version of the documentary, without the aforementioned footage.

“What’s even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs 10 crores and as damages for the mere 3 seconds,” she penned. “I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

“It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster,” Nayanthara concluded.

