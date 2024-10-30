Nayanthara breaks silence on cosmetic surgery

South Indian cinema A-lister Nayanthara has finally addressed the reports of her undergoing cosmetic surgeries to change her face.

In a new conversation with a women’s magazine, Nayanthara shared her pre-red carpet ritual, when she broke her silence on going under the knife, to alter her facial features. The ‘Jawan’ star attributed the changes in her face to her diet, weight fluctuations as well ‘different brow phases’.

Speaking about her pre-red carpet ritual, Nayanthara shared that she loves doing her eyebrows. “I take the time to perfect it because it’s the real game changer. I’ve had different brow phases over the years,” she said and added, “Maybe that’s why people think my face is changing and I keep looking different. Maybe that’s why a lot of people think I’ve done something to my face.”

“But that’s not true. On record…not true. Not that it’s wrong. But for me, it has just been diet, so there’s been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out,” she asserted. “You can pinch me, burn me, you’ll know there’s no plastic in here.”

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in the Tamil-language drama flick ‘Annapoorni: The Goddess of Food’.

Next, she has wrapped filming for two Tamil projects, ‘Test’ and ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’, and is currently busy with Nivin Pauly’s ‘Dear Students’ and ‘Thani Oruvan 2’.