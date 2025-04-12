Will Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman 2’ be delayed again due to ‘Dune 3’?

Hollywood A-lister Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2, likely to see another delay due to his potential involvement in Dune 3.

Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, has been delayed multiple times, with its current release date set for October 1, 2027.

Recent reports suggest that Pattinson’s potential involvement in Dune 3 might further delay the production of The Batman 2. According to international media outlet, filming for The Batman 2 might not begin until early 2026, given Pattinson’s commitment to Dune 3, which is expected to start filming in July 2025 and last until the end of the year

Warner Bros. executives Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy have confirmed that the film is not ready yet, and a script is still being worked on. Director Matt Reeves is reportedly taking his time to ensure the script meets his expectations.

Despite the delays, Reeves has reassured fans that filming will start this year, but recent reports cast doubt on this timeline.

Aside from The Batman 2 and potential Dune 3 involvement, Pattinson is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. His schedule appears packed, but it’s possible he could manage both projects, given the ensemble nature of Dune 3 and the flexibility it might offer.

Released in 2022, ‘The Batman’ starred Robert Pattinson in the titular role of the vigilante.

The film earned rave reviews and generated $770 million at the worldwide box office.

Hollywood A-lister Robert Pattinson, the caped crusader, earlier revealed what makes the Batman character invincible, and it is not the iconic Batsuit.

Each time a new actor steps into the shoes to essay the iconic character of Batman on screen, all the emphasis is placed on the Batsuit, and the same was the case when Robert Pattinson took up the getup last year for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ released in March last year, with a lot of focus being on the bulletproof vest.

However, as per the ‘Twilight’ star, it’s not the armour which makes the DC superhero invincible, but the belief that Bruce Wayne has in it.