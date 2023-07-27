Cillian Murphy recalls his ‘Batman’ audition, losing it to Christian Bale

Do you know, Irish actor Cillian Murphy aka Scarecrow/Dr. Jonathan Crane of ‘Batman Begins’, had actually auditioned for the titular role, which lead him to the lead antagonist.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In an earlier interview, the cinematic mastermind Christopher Nolan, who has collaborated with Murphy for the latest ‘Oppenheimer’, recalled the actor’s audition for the main role of Batman, which later went to the Academy Award-winning actor, Christian Bale.

“When we had our first conversation, both of us knew that Cillian was not going to wind up playing Batman. But I really wanted to get on set with him and I wanted to get him on the film,” Nolan shared.

He added, “We did two scenes — there was a Bruce Wayne scene and a Batman scene — and I made sure that executives came down and watched what you were doing on set.”

“Everybody was so excited by watching him perform that when I then said to them, ‘Okay, Christian Bale is Batman, but what about Cillian Murphy to play Scarecrow?’ There was no dissent. All the previous Batman villains had been played by huge movie stars. That was a big leap for them and it really was purely on the basis of that test. So that’s how Cillian got to play Scarecrow,” the filmmaker explained.

Speaking about the same in a new conversation with a foreign-based magazine, Murphy said, “I think it was for the best because we got Christian Bale’s performance, which is a stunning interpretation of that role.”

“I never considered myself the right physical specimen for the role of Batman. To me, it was always going to be Christian Bale,” the actor confessed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Murphy is currently basking in the much-deserved love and success for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, in Nolan’s recently released biopic of the father of the atomic bomb.

The film, which opened with the double feature ‘Barbie’, brought in a whopping $82.4 million at the domestic Box Office in the debut weekend.

After ‘Oppenheimer’, Cillian Murphy wants to play Ken in ‘Barbie’ sequel!