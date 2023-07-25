After ‘Oppenheimer’, Cillian Murphy wants to play Ken in ‘Barbie’ sequel!

After playing ‘father of atomic bomb’ J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic, Irish actor Cillian Murphy is open to playing Barbie’s beau Ken in the sequel if it is ever made.

While Murphy absolutely nailed as the American theoretical physicist in the ‘Oppenheimer’ biopic and is being hailed for his career-best performance, the ‘Peaky Blinders’ star said that he wouldn’t mind playing the other male of the double feature ‘Barbenheimer’, i.e. Mattel’s male doll Ken in the ‘Barbie’ sequel if there is one.

When asked in a new interview if he would be interested to step into Ryan Gosling’s shoes to essay the beloved character, Murphy replied, “Sure, yeah! Let’s read the script and let’s have a conversation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Render Driver (@renderdriver)

Speaking about the Box Office competitor, Murphy said that he ‘cannot wait’ to watch the film, starring Margot Robbie and Gosling. “I think it’s great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer,” he added.

As for the most anticipated clash of Summer 2023, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie‘ faced off against Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer‘ in a box office battle dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxoffice PRO (@boxofficemagazine)

The fantasy flick about Mattel’s dolls made a record-breaking debut at ticket counters with total sales amounting to $162 million at the domestic Box Office. On the other hand, ‘Oppenheimer’, about the making of the atomic bomb brought in $82.4 million.

‘Barbenheimer’ set UK-Ireland Box Office double debut record