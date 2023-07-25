‘Barbenheimer’ set UK-Ireland Box Office double debut record

‘Barbie’ grossed an estimated 18.5 million pounds ($23.7 million) and ‘Oppenheimer’ 10.9 million pounds at the UK-Ireland box office at the weekend, Screen International said on Monday – the first time two films opened to over 10 million pounds each.

In a battle dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’ on social media, both movies enjoyed sold-out screenings across the country, with many fans flocking to the big screens dressed in pink to emulate the plastic doll.

The two films have given a much-needed lift to movie theatres after many earlier releases fell flat this year.

Greta Gerwig, who helmed ‘Barbie’, beat the record for the biggest opening for a film directed by a woman.

‘Oppenheimer’, starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy as the American scientist who developed the atomic bomb, also secured director Christopher Nolan’s second-biggest UK opening weekend.

Cinema operator Vue International said it had enjoyed its biggest weekend since ‘Avengers: Endgame’ opened in 2019, with ‘Barbie’ on track to become the biggest film of 2023.

‘Barbie’, which stars Margot Robbie, also ruled in US and Canadian theatres, taking an estimated $155 million to set the record for the biggest domestic opening of 2023.

The British Film Institute’s weekend box office figures will be released on Wednesday.

