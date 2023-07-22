33.9 C
After 'Barbenheimer', is it 'Saw Patrol'?

After ‘Barbenheimer’, movie legions should get ready for ‘Saw Patrol’, as ‘Saw X’ moves release date to compete with ‘Paw Patrol’.

Within hours of the theatrical release of the highly-anticipated double feature, ‘Barbenheimer’, Hollywood has it sorted to continue with the excitement and hype of the next doubleheader for the year 2023, ‘Saw Patrol’.

Ready for the next ultimate Box Office showdown across the globe, Lionsgate Productions has preponed the release of Tobin Bell’s horror flick ‘Saw X’ – the direct sequel to ‘Saw’ and a prequel to ‘Saw II’ – to compete with animated pet adventure ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ at the ticket windows on September 29.

Whole-heartedly welcoming the Box Office battle, Lionsgate tweeted on Friday, “Reporting for SAW PATROL, sir.”

Set between the first and second instalments in the ‘Saw’ film franchise, the grisly horror flick will see the return of Tobin Bell as the maniacal Jigsaw. The tenth instalment of the series is directed by Kevin Greutert, while Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg co-wrote it.

On the other hand, ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ is the second theatrical title in the animated pet franchise. Helmed by Cal Brunker, the film boasts a star-studded cast with the likes of Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Chris Rock, and Kim Kardashian, along with her kids North and Saint West.

