Nayanthara replaced Alia Bhatt in ‘Baiju Bawra’?

Days after the unprecedented success of ‘Jawan’, the leading lady of the film, Nayanthara is reportedly, already in talks with veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for her second Bollywood outing in ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, South Indian diva Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut in Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Jawan’, is already onto her next project in the Hindi belt.

Reports suggest that the actor is in talks with Bhansali for a pivotal role in his musical period drama. She along with her husband Vignesh Shivan met the filmmaker earlier this year to talk about the project, however, nothing has been finalized as yet.

Moreover, the publication also clarified that Nayanthara is not replacing Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, but will play another key role in the revived project.

As for ‘Baiju Bawra’, the passion project of ace filmmaker Bhansali, said to be about the life of the classical musician from the 50s, reportedly stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role, while his ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ heroine, Alia Bhatt, essays the female lead in their third collaboration.

The much-anticipated project is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2024.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ will be the biggest hit of Ranveer Singh’s career”