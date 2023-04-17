“Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ will be the biggest hit of Ranveer Singh’s career”

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is poised to make the biggest comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Singh, who made his Bollywood debut with Yashraj Films ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and continued their collaboration on ‘Kill Dil’, ‘Gunday’, ‘Befikre’, and ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl’, is currently going through a rough patch in his career, with his last three releases all being Box Office duds.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Following this string of flops, the buzz was that YRF and Aditya Chopra have decided not to sign any more projects with Singh in near future.

However, a source close to Chopra has refuted these reports, putting all the speculations to rest. “Who says Adi [Aditya Chopra] and Yash Raj don’t want to work with Ranveer [Singh]? Adi loves Ranveer and even today Ranveer doesn’t sign a single project without running it through Adi,” said a filmmaker’s aide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The person added, “Ups and downs do not dictate long-term business associations in this industry. Rajesh Khanna had nine flops but he bounced back with Yash Chopra’s Daag. Ranveer too will be back in a big way with [Sanjay Leela] Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.”

“It will be the biggest hit of Ranveer’s career,” he remarked.

Heeramandi: First look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series is out now!

The reports also suggest that Ranveer Singh will star opposite his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt in ‘Baiju Bawra’. It will be the third collaboration of the duo, who are currently working on their sophomore outing, Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’.

Bhansali had directed Bhatt on the mega-blockbuster ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, while Singh and he have worked together on ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.

Comments