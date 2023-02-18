Heeramandi: First look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series is out now!

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated digital debut ‘Heeramandi’ for streaming giant Netflix is out now.

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix India unveiled the first look at the former’s much-awaited digital debut ‘Heeramandi’ on Saturday. The intriguing teaser features the stunning star cast in their never-seen-before, regal yet uber-graceful avatars.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur combined with their awe-inspiring talent and elegance. Tell us a more iconic duo,” the streaming giant teased on social media.

“One glance, one gesture and one command, is all they need to steal your hearts!” it added to introduce the gorgeous women of ‘Heeramandi’ aka Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal as courtesans in the web series.

The teaser clip featured closeup glimpses of all six divas individually before they came together to pose for the group shot in their colour-coordinated mustard outfits.

As per the reports from Indian outlets, the web series will “explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, during pre-independent India.”

Speaking about the show, Bhansali noted, “Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) “It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world,” he stated. The series about ‘Heeramandi’ where ‘courtesans were queens’, is written and directed by Bhansali, while more details regarding the premiere dates are yet to be known.

