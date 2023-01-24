First look of ‘Fukrey 3’ out now; release date announced

The first look of the third film in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise was unveiled on Tuesday, along with the highly-anticipated release date of the title.

The cat is officially out of the bag and the next film in the Hindi-language comedy franchise, ‘Fukrey 3’, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, will be released on September 7, this year.

Makers have picked the special weekend of the Hindu religious festival, Krishna Janmashtami, to treat the fans with the theatrical release of ‘Fukrey 3’.

The first posters of the threequel were unveiled on Tuesday, with the message, “The jugaadus are here, are you ready?”

About the team, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is back in the director’s chair to helm the direction of the third part, while the story is penned by Vipul Vig, who wrote the first two films in the franchise as well.

Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani bankrolled the project.

Speaking of the comedy franchise, the first film ‘Fukrey’ had a poor opening at the Box Office, however, it went on to become a sleeper hit, garnering good profits for the makers. Subsequently, the second part brought more success to the franchise as well as the actors, making the characters Hunny, Choocha and Bholi Punjaban household names.

