Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi transforms into former Indian PM for biopic

The seasoned Bollywood actor, Pankaj Tripathi got into the skin of former PM of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’.

Tripathi and the makers of the film unveiled the very first look of the biopic of the former PM, on the account of his birth anniversary on Sunday.

The first look motion poster sees the ‘Mirzapur’ star in a classic Vajpayee avatar including a dhoti-kurta paired with a jacket. He sported prosthetics to resemble the look of a politician in the clip which introduces him as a PM, poet, statesman as well as a gentleman.

“To realise the personality of ‘Atal’ ji on screen I need to work on my personality, I know this. I have the firm belief that I will be able to justice the new role based on motivation and morale,” Tripathi wrote in Hindi on the photo and video sharing application.

“I have got this opportunity to portray this rare personality on screen. I am emotional and grateful,” he added.

'Main Atal Hoon' is directed by National award-winning Ravi Jadhav, while the script is penned by Utkarsh Naithani. More details regarding the cast of the film other than the titular Vajpayee are still under wraps. Bhanushali Films banner has bankrolled the compelling biopic, slated to hit theatres in December 2023.

To note, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Sherdil: The Pilbhit Saga’ as well season two of the Disney+ Hotstar web series ‘Criminal Justice’.

Apart from ‘Main Atal Hoon’, Tripathi also has the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Oh My God’ and ‘Fukrey 3’ in the pipeline.

