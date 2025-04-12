Bella Thorne alleges disturbing on-set behaviour by Mickey Rourke

Hollywood sensation, Bella Thorne, recently revealed the most traumatic experiences with her co-star, Mickey Rourke, through a series of posts shared on her social media accounts.

Mickey Rourke’s recent controversial comments about JoJo Siwa were the reason Bella Thorne opened a barrage of accusations targeting the veteran antiques on the set.

Bella Thorne did not name the film she was referring to, but the two starred in the 2020 horror film Girl.

In her social media post, Bella Throne described a scene in which she was kneeling with her hands tied behind her back.

According to Thorne, Mickey Rourke was meant to simulate using a metal tool on her knee as part of the scene, but instead used it on her lower body through her jeans, allegedly causing her significant bruising.

Bella Thorne referred to the experience as “one of the all-time worst” of her career. Thorne also claimed that Mickey Rourke acted unprofessionally in other ways during filming, such as intentionally accelerating a vehicle to cover her in dirt during a scene.

The actress further stated that she was forced to visit Rourke’s trailer alone to persuade him to participate in filming, as he refused to speak with the director or producers. She said she had to meet his demands in order to keep the production moving forward.

Bella Thorne said she continued working with Rourke despite the discomfort for the sake of the project.

“I didn’t want to do it,” she wrote, “but I did what I believed was best for the movie.”

In response to the allegations from Bella Thorne, representatives for Mickey Rourke issued a statement acknowledging Thorne’s remarks.

They called the claims “deeply troubling” and said Rourke “adamantly denies any intentional misconduct.” The statement also noted that Mickey Rourke had not previously been contacted about any complaints and was unaware of any discomfort expressed by Thorne at the time.