Not just glamour: Areej Chaudhary shows off sharp shooting in viral video

Pakistani actress Areej Chaudhary has taken the internet by storm after a viral video of her expertly firing an MK18 rifle was posted on Instagram.

The viral video, shared by Areej Chaudhary herself, shows the actress handling the weapon with impressive skill, drawing both admiration and curiosity from fans.

In the viral video, Areej can be seen at a shooting range, confidently aiming and firing the rifle.

Alongside the footage, she wrote in the caption, “Accuracy is more important than power.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Chaudhary (@areej.chaudharyofficial)



The viral video quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom are now speculating whether the clip is from the set of an upcoming film or drama.

However, Areej Chaudhary did not provide further details about the context of the footage leaving fans to wonder whether the viral video was taken during professional shooting practice or simply out of personal interest.

Areej Chaudhary, who gained popularity for her supporting role in ARY Digital’s hit drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, had previously revealed in an interview that she is highly trained in handling various weapons.

According to Areej, she has had a passion for firearms since childhood and has received formal training in shooting.

Read More: Areej Chaudhary recalls her terrifying cab ride experience

She also disclosed that she always carries licensed weapons for her safety, both in her car and handbag. Areej Chaudhary once foiled an attempted kidnapping, thanks to her quick action and armed readiness.

Speaking about the need for women to protect themselves, Areej highlighted that Pakistan remains a challenging place for women, with many facing daily threats. She stressed that women must take proactive steps to ensure their safety, especially in unpredictable environments.

The viral video has not only reignited interest in Areej Chaudhary’s off-screen life but has also sparked conversations around women’s self-defence and empowerment.