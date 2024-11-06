Areej Chaudhary recalls her terrifying cab ride experience

Actor-supermodel Areej Chaudhary of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ fame recalled a terrifying experience when she narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt during a cab ride.

In her recent conversation with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Areej Chaudhary shared a scary encounter with an online cab driver in Karachi, who attempted to kidnap her, however, she stayed calm and vigilant in a narrow escape from the horrifying situation.

Chaudhary shared that she booked a ride through an online service and as she was in a rush to meet her friend at a restaurant, she didn’t get a chance to check that the car was not the one booked in the app.

“I was busy using my phone when suddenly I noticed that we were not on the way to the restaurant but on a rather deserted road and the driver was talking and giving instructions to someone on the phone,” she recalled. “And suddenly I could see the car was surrounded by almost five to six people on bikes.”

Chaudhary revealed that although she was petrified, she didn’t let it show on her face and used the weapon and a pocket knife to counter-attack the driver and asked him to drive faster, and that’s how she escaped the possible kidnapping attempt.

On the work front, Areej Chaudhary was most recently seen in the recently-ended blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, directed by Badar Mehmood and headlined by Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir, Naeema Butt and Emmad Irfani.

