Areej Chaudhary aka Natasha names her favourite character of ‘KMKT’

Actor-supermodel Areej Chaudhary, aka Natasha of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, shared her experience of working on the blockbuster serial as well as her favourite character from the show.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Areej Chaudhary, who is playing everyone’s most (or least) loved Natasha in the blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, said that Rubab, played by Naeema Butt, is her favourite character among all.

When asked for the reason, the celebrity added that it is a very good character and she finds Butt’s strong, rich and powerful Rubab most unique out of all.

Further speaking about the massive response to the play, Chaudhary added, “I had not expected this kind of response but I kind of knew that it would be a hit, because the director of the drama, Badar Mehmood is so good in his work.”

“Fans recognize me only as Natasha now, which is a good sign and shows that the character has been performed well,” she shared.

Notably, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, along with Hania Aamir, Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.