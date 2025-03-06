Janhvi Kapoor’s first look from ‘RC 16’ unveiled

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana unveiled Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s first look from ‘RC 16,’ opposite Ram Charan on her birthday.

Birthday wishes poured in for the Bollywood actress who turned 28 on March 6.

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, took to Instagram to share heartfelt birthday wishes for the ‘RC 16’ star alongside Orry, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor.

‘RC 16’ director Buchi Babu Sana took to X to wish the Bollywood actress on her 28th birthday and shared her first look from the film, Indian media outlets reported.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #janhvikapoor Loved working with you and I can’t wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen #RC16,” he wrote in his post.

Her costar Ram Charan also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor.

“Happy Birthday, #JanhviKapoor! Excited for all that’s coming your way. Wishing you happiness and success always!” he wrote in an X post while sharing an image capturing the Bollywood actress in a traditional look.

It is to be noted that ‘RC 16’ will mark her second acting gig in Telugu cinema, following her debut with ‘Devara: Part 1’ alongside Jr NTR.

Apart from Kapoor and Charan, the film’s cast includes veteran actor Shiva Rajkumar and ‘Mirzapur’ fame Divyenndu while Indian music maestro AR Rahman will compose the film’s soundtrack.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Param Sundari’ alongside Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra.

As per the description, ‘Param Sundari’ revolves around a love story between the North Indian male lead (Sidharth Malhotra) and a South Indian character (Janhvi Kapoor) in Kerala.