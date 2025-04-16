Loved Solo Leveling? Check out THESE anime next!

Anime fans have had an exciting ride ever since Solo Leveling first hit the screens. But with Season 2 now concluded and no official news about a Season 3 release, the hype is beginning to cool down leaving fans hungry for more.

The good news? While you wait, we’ve got few must-watch anime recommendations that will fill the Solo Leveling-shaped hole in your watchlist.

1. Sword Art Online (SAO)

Trapped in a VRMMORPG on launch day, Kirito must fight his way up the levels to escape. Like Jinwoo from Solo Leveling, he chooses to go solo, unravels hidden truths, and becomes a powerful figure.

With top-tier animation from A-1 Pictures and multiple spin-offs, SAO is perfect for Solo Leveling fans.

2. Shangri-La Frontier

This series features a similar mix of real and virtual fantasy worlds, with Sunraku diving into a beast-filled VRMMORPG.

While lighter in tone and humor-driven, it shares themes of leveling up, exploration, and tough battles with Solo Leveling.

3. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Satoru is reborn in a fantasy world as a slime but quickly becomes overpowered thanks to a unique ability.

Like Jinwoo, he starts off underestimated and becomes a central figure in a rich fantasy world.

4. Log Horizon

Gamers are transported into their MMORPG and must adapt to survive.

This series leans into the mechanics of gaming society and team strategy more than action, appealing to fans of world-building and clever protagonists.

5. The Rising of the Shield Hero

Naofumi is summoned to a fantasy world, only to be betrayed and left to fend for himself. His journey from outcast to powerful hero mirrors Jinwoo’s rise in Solo Leveling and themes of redemption and resilience.

6. BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense.

Maple maxes out her defense stats in a VR game and unexpectedly becomes unbeatable. It’s a fun, lighthearted take on overpowered characters in game-like settings.

7. Black Clover

Asta, born without magic in a magic-filled world, rises through sheer will and physical power. It’s an action-packed underdog story full of magical lore and intense rivalries.

8. Overlord

Momonga is stuck in a fantasy game world and decides to rule it. Unlike Jinwoo from Solo Leveling, he fully embraces a darker path, making this series a more cynical, yet compelling, take on power and control.