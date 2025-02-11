Solo Leveling, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece or Demon Slayer: Which anime reigns supreme?

Solo Leveling has quickly made its mark on the anime world, achieving an incredible feat by surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen to become the third most-rated anime on Crunchyroll. This puts Solo Leveling right behind two of the biggest anime franchises ever, One Piece and Demon Slayer.

This rise to the top is especially impressive considering the anime’s recent debut, showing just how quickly it has captured the attention and hearts of anime fans worldwide.

With nearly 500,000 ratings on Crunchyroll, Solo Leveling is proving its power in the anime industry.

Its rapid ascent in ratings highlights the series’ ability to hook viewers with its action-packed scenes, amazing animation, and a storyline that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

While it’s still behind One Piece and Demon Slayer in the rankings, Solo Leveling left Jujutsu Kaisen behind. The early success suggests that it could continue to climb as the season progresses.

The anime, based on the popular web novel and manhwa, has generated massive excitement from fans who have been eagerly waiting for its adaptation.

The story follows Sung Jinwoo, a once-weak hunter who gains extraordinary powers, leading to a classic underdog-to-hero journey.

The anime’s stunning animation, produced by A-1 Pictures, and its faithful adaptation of key moments from the source material have played a big part in its fast rise in popularity.

Solo Leveling benefits from a solid fan base, with millions of readers already hooked before the anime’s release.

This loyal following helped drive the series’ massive viewership numbers, boosted by glowing word-of-mouth and positive reviews.

With every new episode, Solo Leveling continues to stir excitement, keeping viewers engaged and excited for what’s next.

The success of Solo Leveling represents a significant shift in the anime industry, showing that web novel and manhwa adaptations can stand tall alongside long-running franchises like One Piece and Demon Slayer.

Solo Leveling’s quick rise signals a growing demand for fresh, original stories in anime, possibly opening doors for more high-quality adaptations of Korean manhwa.

This surge in popularity also underscores the role of streaming platforms like Crunchyroll in shaping anime trends.