Jaat lands in trouble as viewers call for total ban on film

The newly released Bollywood film Jaat starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda has landed in hot waters with Christian community in India, with growing calls for a nationwide ban.

The controversy centers on a church scene featuring Randeep Hooda that many have called deeply disrespectful.

With protests gaining momentum and an official memorandum submitted to authorities, Jaat is now caught in a storm of religious outrage.

Released on April 10, Jaat stars Sunny Deol in the lead role alongside Randeep Hooda, and the film has been under scrutiny ever since its trailer revealed a scene showing Randeep Hooda standing beneath a crucifix inside a church, right above the sacred pulpit.

The clip also shows members of the congregation praying, while violent events unfold around them, a portrayal that community leaders say desecrates the sanctity of a holy place.

The Christian community has condemned the scene, with several representatives accusing the film of hurting their religious sentiments.

Protestors have been seen in viral videos chanting slogans like “Randeep Hooda murdabad.” Although demonstrations outside theatres screening Jaat were planned, police intervention prevented them.

Instead, protestors submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner demanding legal action against the cast and crew and calling for a ban on Jaat. A 48-hour ultimatum has been issued, warning of escalated protests if no steps are taken.

Despite the controversy, Jaat continues its theatrical run, with Sunny Deol’s performance being one of the film’s biggest draws.

Randeep Hooda’s role as the antagonist Ranatunga has also received attention, though largely due to the backlash.

The film features an ensemble cast including Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zarina Wahab, and others. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

According to Sacnilk, Jaat has collected over INR 53.50 crore net in India within its first week, including INR 6 crore net on Tuesday. However, the film’s future remains uncertain as controversy continues to overshadow its box office performance.