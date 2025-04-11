Jaat Review: Sunny Deol Shines in a High-Octane Masala Entertainer”

It’s surprising that even in 2025, Bollywood struggles to produce action stars who can deliver convincing performances. Yet, Sunny Deol, at 67, effortlessly carries the mantle—defying age and proving why he remains a mass favorite since Gadar and Ghayal.

Jaat proves that star power alone isn’t enough—storytelling and presentation matter just as much. While Salman Khan’s Sikandar faltered in this regard, Jaat succeeds.

What’s the Story?

The plot is familiar: Tunga Rana (Randeep Hooda) and his brother Somulu (Viineet Kumar Singh) terrorize villages, with even Tunga’s wife Bharathi (Regina Cassandra) and mother aiding his tyranny. Enter Sunny Deol (unnamed until later), setting the stage for an inevitable clash. The buildup is engaging, making the journey worthwhile.

Director Gopichand Malineni, known for Telugu hits, makes his Hindi debut with Jaat, infusing it with a distinct South Indian flavor. The first half is sharp, well-paced, and surprisingly humorous—a rare feat for masala action films. Sunny’s iconic punchlines, like “Is dhai kilo ke haath ki goonj North ne suni hai, ab South sunega,” add to the fun.

However, the second half loses steam, cramming in too many subplots—social messages, women empowerment themes, and excessive (though censored) violence. The narrative feels cluttered, diluting the impact.

A Stylish Treat for Sunny Deol Fans

Despite its flaws, fans will love Jaat for Sunny’s magnetic presence. His action sequences are so well-executed that even his one-punch knockouts feel believable.

Randeep Hooda delivers a strong performance as the menacing villain, though his character could’ve been explored deeper. Viineet Kumar Singh is delightfully unhinged as the deranged sidekick, continuing his impressive streak this year. Regina Cassandra stands out, while Saiyami Kher and Jagapathi Babu are underused.

Thaman S’s background score elevates the film, amplifying every slow-motion entry and tense moment.

Verdict

Jaat reminds us why the big-screen experience is irreplaceable—some films demand surround sound and a dark theater. While the narrative stumbles, the sheer entertainment value makes it a solid watch.

A must for Sunny Deol fans and action lovers!