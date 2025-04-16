First trailer of ‘The Roses’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch & Olivia Colman is out

The first official trailer for The Roses starring powerhouses Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman has been release.

The film offers a darkly comic glimpse into a crumbling marriage brought of Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman.

Directed and produced by Jay Roach, The Roses is a modern retelling of the 1989 black comedy The War of the Roses, itself based on Warren Adler’s 1981 novel of the same name.

This latest adaptation brings the story into contemporary California, following Ivy (played by Olivia Colman) and Theo (portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch) a couple who appear to have it all: thriving careers, a beautiful family, and what seems to be a picture-perfect life.

However, when Theo’s professional success begins to falter just as Ivy’s ambitions soar, the cracks in their marriage begin to widen.

The Roses explores how love can so easily turn to resentment, and how a seemingly stable relationship can descend into chaos.

In a recent interview, Benedict Cumberbatch described the film as “a parable of two people who loved each other intensely, then ended up hating each other intensely and missing the middle ground.”

Read More: Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton lead ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ in first trailer

He added that The Roses is “shockingly recognisable,” touching on the difficulties people face in expressing love and maintaining relationships.

Olivia Colman, who delivers yet another strong performance, joins Cumberbatch in leading a talented ensemble cast that includes Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Sunita Mani, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Belinda Bromilow.

Produced by Michelle Graham, Ed Sinclair, Tom Carver, and Benedict Cumberbatch through his SunnyMarch banner, alongside Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke, The Roses looks set to make a powerful impression.

The original 1989 film was a critical and commercial success, and The Roses seems poised to follow in its footsteps though with a darker, more modern twist. The Roses will be released in the UK cinemas on 29 August.