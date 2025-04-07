Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton lead ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ in first trailer

The first trailer for Wes Anderson’s new film The Phoenician Scheme has been released, giving fans a star-studded adventure, with Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton leading the cast under the direction of the acclaimed filmmaker.

The Phoenician Scheme is Anderson’s 13th film and is described as an espionage comedy. Co-written with Roman Coppola, the film continues their longtime collaboration that includes titles like The Darjeeling Limited and The French Dispatch.

At the centre of The Phoenician Scheme is Benicio del Toro, who plays a brave millionaire named Zsa-Zsa Korda. His character has survived six plane crashes and has ten children, nine sons and one daughter.

The daughter, a nun named Liesel, is played by Mia Threapleton. Together with their tutor, played by Michael Cera, they go on a journey to protect Korda’s business empire.

Benicio del Toro brings charm and boldness to his role as Zsa-Zsa Korda in The Phoenician Scheme. Mia Threapleton shines as Liesel, adding depth to the quirky storyline.

The two characters face many odd and colourful figures along the way, including Uncle Nubar (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), a man named Excaliber (Rupert Friend), and a freedom fighter played by Richard Ayoade.

The Phoenician Scheme also features familiar faces from Wes Anderson’s previous films, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Read More: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer teases Ethan’s possible farewell

Benicio del Toro’s role in The Phoenician Scheme looks set to be a standout, and with Mia Threapleton’s involvement, the film is already gaining interest among fans of Wes Anderson’s unique style.

The film is expected to be released at the end of May, with many hoping that The Phoenician Scheme will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier that month.

The Phoenician Scheme is not the only movie to have its trailer released today, as fans also got a first look at the new trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise. The trailer was finally unveiled after its CinemaCon presentation last week, as part of Paramount Pictures’ showcase.