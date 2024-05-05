Fast & Furious 11 director confirms delay in release date

Fast and Furious 11 director has confirmed a delay in the release of the movie owing to the 2023 strikes.

The next and final installment of the Vin Diesel-led franchise will be released in Summer 2026 instead of April 2025, Screen Rant reported citing movie director Louis Leterrier.

In an interview, Leterrier also confirmed that the shooting for the movie will start in Fall 2025 after he finishes a horror movie in September.

“It’s happening. It’s happening very, very soon. I’m able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I’m finishing my horror movie on September 15th, and I start Fast on September 16th,” he said.

Fast and Furious 11 is believed to be Vin Diesel’s last appearance in the franchise as makers continue to work on Dwayne Johnson-led spinoff Hobbs & Reyes along with a likely female-led spinoff.

Earlier, Universal had set the movie for release in April 2025 without confirming a start date for filming the movie.

Last year, Vin Diesel said ‘Fast X Part 2‘ will be something the fans of the ‘Fast and Furious‘ franchise will never forget.

Vin Diesel, who plays protagonist Dominic “Dom” Toretto, made the statement about ‘Fast X Part 2‘ by sharing a picture of him with co-star Jason Momoa from the sets on his Instagram account.

In the post, he thanked the fans for making ‘Fast X‘ a smashing success. He said their love matters more than the money.

“Thank you all for showing up like you always do…,” he said. “7 billion means nothing if it doesn’t represent the true feeling of family and loyalty.”

He added, “For those who didn’t know the ‘Fast X‘ was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen.”