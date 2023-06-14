Vin Diesel shares major update about ‘Fast X Part 2’

Hollywood actor Mark Sinclair, aka Vin Diesel, said ‘Fast X Part 2‘ will be something the fans of the ‘Fast and Furious‘ franchise will never forget.

Vin Diesel, who plays protagonist Dominic “Dom” Toretto, made the statement about ‘Fast X Part 2‘ by sharing a picture of him with co-star Jason Momoa from the sets on his Instagram account.

In the post, he thanked the fans for making ‘Fast X‘ a smashing success. He said their love matters more than the money.

“Thank you all for showing up like you always do…,” he said. “7 billion means nothing if it doesn’t represent the true feeling of family and loyalty.”

He added, “For those who didn’t know the ‘Fast X‘ was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen.”

Moreover, he announced that the ‘Fast X Part 2‘ will release on April 4, 2025.

“April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away,” he wrote. “I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the world’s saga.”

Vin Diesel also praised Jason Momoa’s debut as the main antagonist Dante Reyes in the franchise.

“Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won’t forget,” he wrote.