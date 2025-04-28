Security forces kill 17 khawarij in follow-up operation at Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed 17 khawarij during a follow-up operation at Pak-Afghan border, a day after killing 54 terrorists, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to public relations wing of the military, 17 khawarij were killed near Pak-Afghan border during a follow-up operation. Weapons, bullets and other explosives were recovered from the custody of killed outlaws.

A day earlier, Pakistan armed forces also killed 54 khawarij after foiling an infiltration bid.

According to the military media wing, on night 25/26 and 26/27 April 2025, movement of a large group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.

Intelligence reports indicate that this group of khawarij was specifically infiltrating on behest of their “foreign masters” to undertake high-profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan. Such actions by Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), at a time when India is leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly implies on whose cues FAK is operating. Such actions amount to treason and betrayal against the state and its citizens.

The security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, vigilance & preparedness and prevented a potential catastrophe.

This was the highest ever number of khwarij killed by our Security Forces in a single engagement during entire campaign against terrorism.