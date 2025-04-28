Teaser of drama serial ‘Sher’ creates a stir among fans

The first teaser of ARY Digital’s upcoming drama serial starring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan Sher has taken social media by storm.

Two of Pakistan’s most popular stars, Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan, will be sharing the screen for the first time in Sher. The teaser shows both actors holding pistols, hinting at a thrilling and intense storyline.

In the gripping teaser, Sarah Khan says to Danish Taimoor, “’Dushmani mein ghiri mohabbat ka yehi anjaam hona tha (This is the only fate for a love surrounded by enmity)” To this, Danish Taimoor responds, “Anjaam ka soch kar na badon ne dushmani ki na hum ne mohabbat (Neither the elders thought about the end when they chose enmity, nor did we when we chose love).”

The teaser ends with Sarah Khan saying, “ Ab aik hi rasta hay (Now, there is only one way),” followed by Danish Taimoor adding, “ Jis say na dushmani ka bharam tootay na mohabat ka (A way where neither the honour of enmity breaks, nor the honour of love),” before both characters fire shots.

The video has already been viewed by thousands across social media platforms, with fans expressing excitement to see this mega project on screen soon.

Previously, Sarah Khan and Danish also shared first glimpses of their characters, raising anticipation even further.

While more details about the supporting cast of Sher are yet to be revealed, the drama has been directed by Aehsun Talish and written by renowned playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah.

Sher is produced in collaboration with iDream Entertainment and will be aired on ARY Digital.

