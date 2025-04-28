CCI backs govt’s decision to halt canals project until provincial consensus

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved halting the contentious canals project on Indus River until mutual understanding among all provinces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, which was attended by chief minsters of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and federal minister Ameer Muqam also attended the meeting.

“The CCI endorses the policy of the federal government as given below: Federal government has decided that no new canals will be built without mutual understanding from CCI. It has been decided that the federal government will not move further until mutual understanding is evolved among the provinces,” a press statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office read.

In order to address the concerns of all provinces and guarantee the nation’s food and ecological security, the CCI also supported the government’s decision to form a committee with representation from the federation and all provinces and to work with all provincial governments to develop a long-term consensus roadmap for the development of agriculture policy and water management infrastructure throughout Pakistan.

“Water is one of the most precious commodities and the makers of the Constitution recognised this, mandating all water disputes to be resolved amicably through mutual understanding and concerns of any province shall be addressed through due diligence amongst all stakeholders,” the statement added.

The CCI decided that the provisional ECNEC approval for construction of new canals and the IRSA water availability certificate issued in its meeting be returned. Planning Division and IRSA are directed to ensure consultation with all stakeholders, in the interest of national cohesion and to address any and all concerns until mutual understanding is reached.

Meanwhile, the strongly condemned the unilateral, illegal and irresponsible steps of India after the incident of Pahalgam.

While representing the national aspirations, the CCI gave a message of unity and solidarity to the nation in the backdrop of the illegal Indian measures and in case of any kind of aggression by the hostile country.

The CCI stated that Pakistan is a peaceful and responsible country but fully knew how to defend itself. All the provincial chief ministers expressed unity and national solidarity in a unified voice against the illegal acts of India.

The CCI fully welcomed the resolution in the Senate against the illegal and irresponsible steps of India. “Pakistan has the right to protect its water interests in view of the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and stoppage of its water,” the council noted.