Drew Barrymore reveals the truth about plastic surgery rumours

Drew Barrymore has firmly set the record straight regarding plastic surgery rumors, confirming she has never gone under the knife to maintain her youthful appearance.

Speaking during a Q&A session on The Drew Barrymore Show, the beloved actress, who recently turned 50, shared that she has chosen to embrace ageing naturally.

When asked by an audience member about her secret to ageing gracefully and feeling comfortable in her own skin, Drew Barrymore responded candidly, “I haven’t done anything, and I want to try and stay that way.”

Her honesty was met with applause, as she emphasised her commitment to ageing without cosmetic interventions.

Despite her personal choice, Drew Barrymore made it clear that she holds no judgement towards others who opt for cosmetic procedures.

She even mentioned that she has a friend who found greater confidence after undergoing work, saying, “We’re all on our own path, and we have to support each other.”

While Drew has avoided plastic surgery, she admitted that ageing does bring insecurities, mentioning the appearance of a “turkey neck” and other natural changes.

However, she stressed the importance of kindness towards oneself, encouraging others to embrace their reflections with patience and love.

Fans flooded social media with praise for Drew Barrymore’s refreshingly honest take on ageing, calling her an inspiration for promoting self-acceptance. Many appreciated her reminder that beauty is more about how one feels than how one looks.

Although Drew Barrymore has avoided plastic surgery, she did have a breast reduction operation back in 1992, a fact she has previously discussed openly.

With her positive message and genuine attitude, Drew Barrymore continues to be a shining example of embracing life’s natural journey with grace.