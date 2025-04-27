House of the Dragon season 3 BTS images tease key character’s comeback

Ahead of the highly anticipated House of the Dragon season 3, actor Abubakar Salim, who plays Alyn of Hull, has teased his return with a revealing image, hinting at his significant role in the upcoming season.

As the story progresses into a major battle, Abubakar Salim’s post on Twitter has sent fans into a frenzy, with a sneak peek at his character’s new look.

The image shared by Salim shows him wearing full plate armour, prominently bearing the Velaryon sigil on his chest, marking his continued allegiance to House Velaryon.

Though the armour shows signs of age, with the sigil looking somewhat scraped, it gives a hint of the character’s journey, suggesting that Alyn’s role in the upcoming season will be pivotal.

While Salim’s post was accompanied only by a brief caption, “Yup,” along with emojis of a fist striking the sea and a waiting anchor, it was enough to spark speculation among fans.

His use of the “fist” emoji aligns with his character’s moniker, Alyn Oakenfist, suggesting that he might earn this title in House of the Dragon season 3 as he plays a crucial part in the battles to come.

House of the Dragon season 3 is expected to bring devastating changes to Westeros, with the Black faction preparing to take action and the Greens aiming to reclaim the seas from House Velaryon.

One of the central battles in this season will be the Battle of the Gullet, a bloody naval conflict that will see entire fleets destroyed, dragons battling in the skies, and countless lives lost.

Although Alyn has not yet claimed a dragon, his involvement in the naval conflict will be significant. As a member of House Velaryon, Alyn’s connection to the family is clear, even though he refuses to fully acknowledge his parentage.

With his loyalty to House Velaryon and his “salt and sea” heritage, Alyn’s role in the battle could solidify his place within the family and provide him with the legitimacy he seeks—if he survives the coming conflict.

Fans of House of the Dragon season 3 are in for an exciting ride, with new alliances, dramatic battles, and key characters like Alyn of Hull ready to take centre stage.