Sydney Sweeney broke up with Jonathan Davino for THIS reason

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have officially ended their relationship, calling it quits after postponing their wedding earlier this month.

Sources close to the couple confirmed to ‘People’ on Monday that Sydney Sweeney, 27, and the Chicago-based businessman, 41, have parted ways, with Sweeney choosing to prioritize her flourishing career over settling down.

“She’s exactly where she wants to be,” an insider revealed. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

The source added that the pressures of her relationship and wedding plans became too much, noting, “She didn’t feel right about it.”

The couple, engaged since 2022 after dating since 2018, reportedly faced “major issues” leading up to their split, with their spring wedding plans derailed by Sweeney’s packed schedule and mounting stress.

“She’s in the middle of a magical career right now and wants to keep her focus on that,” the insider explained to *People*. “She’s not ready to settle down. They didn’t split because there’s no love—they split because she just wants to focus on her career.”

While breakup rumors swirled last month after TMZ reported the wedding postponement, Sweeney’s recent solo appearances—like her trip to Paris for Miu Miu’s fall 2025 fashion show and her stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel without Davino—fueled speculation. She was last photographed with Davino on January 20, taking a break from filming *The Housemaid*, one of her many upcoming projects.

Adding to the chatter, Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted with “Anyone But You” co-star Glen Powell at his sister’s wedding in Dallas, reigniting rumors of their chemistry—rumors they’ve previously admitted to leaning into for promotional buzz.

Despite their private nature, Sweeney and Davino’s relationship has long been dogged by split speculation, partly due to his rare public appearances and her reluctance to discuss their romance.

“It’s important to have something for myself,” she once said about keeping things under wraps. With *The Housemaid* in post-production and more high-profile projects on the horizon, Sweeney’s career shows no signs of slowing down—leaving little room, it seems, for wedding bells.

A representative for Sydney Sweeney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.