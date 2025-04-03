web analytics
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Farhan Saeed shares Eid photos with wife, daughter

Pakistani singer-songwriter and actor Farhan Saeed recently shared adorable photos of his Eid celebrations with family on social media.

The photos feature Farhan Saeed surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife Urwa Hocane and daughter Jahan Aara, all dressed in their finest traditional attire. The heartwarming snaps showcased the joy and warmth of their intimate family gathering.

As soon as Farhan shared the photos, his fans flooded social media with love and wishes for the singer and his family. The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments, with fans praising Farhan’s humility and closeness to his family.

What caught everyone’s attention was Urwa Hocane and her daughter twinning in matching pink dresses, while Farhan Saeed complemented them perfectly in a crisp white Shalwar Qameez. The family’s coordinated yet stylish outfits made for a picture-perfect moment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed)

Fans flooded the comments section with love and wishes for Farhan and his family. The actor humbly thanked his fans for their kind wishes and expressed gratitude for the blessings in his life.

Read More: Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

A fan posted “Most awaited post is here” while another wrote “She (Jahan Aara) resembles her father”.

Another netizen wrote, “The cutest pictures on internet”.

