Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Pakistan showbiz’s power couple, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane marked their 8th wedding anniversary in the company of each other.

Star couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane turned to their respective Instagram handles on Monday evening, sharing a glimpse of their intimate anniversary celebration, being by each other’s side.

“Just us celebrating our 8th anniversary with each other,” she wrote in the caption of the video post, which captured the couple dedicating the iconic song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ to each other. “Here’s to singing together for life and ever after! Love you so much FS,” she added.

Watched by more than 2 million users of the social platform, millions of the #UrHan fans as well as the entertainment fraternity reacted to the now-viral clip with likes and warm anniversary wishes for their favourite celebrity couple.

Responding to his wife’s post, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star also commented, “Happy Anniversary baby. You’re the best thing happened to me ever,” and ‘promised’ his better half to be always there for her.

Notably, Pakistan’s heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed and his actor-producer wife, Urwa Hocane tied the knot in 2016. The power couple announced the birth of their first child, baby girl Jahan Aara Saeed, in a joint statement on social media earlier this year.