Absolute goals: Farhan Saeed gushes over wife Urwa Hocane’s new pics

A-list actor-singer Farhan Saeed has been shelling out some major husband goals as he dropped the sweetest, most aww-dorable comment on the latest pictures of his wife Urwa Hocane.

The celebrity couple, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are serving couple goals out there once again with their cute banter, in the comments section of the former’s latest Instagram post.

It happened so when the ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ actor recently turned to her account with a new picture post, showing off her Eid fits inspo for this summer. “Already feeling those Eid vibes! All dressed up in this summer-friendly hot pink outfit,” she wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery, which sees the fashionista in a Fucshia pink set, with white embellishments, styled the minimalist way with a pair of small hoops and fresh monotoned makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Thousands of her followers, including the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor, showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and comments for the celebrity. Reacting to the stunning captures, Saeed shelled out some major husband goals with his comment and wrote, “You pretty pretty girl,” followed by a loved-up emoji.