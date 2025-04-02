Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ struggles at box office

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest release, ‘Sikandar’, continues its moderate box office run amid Eidul Fitr holidays.

The film was released in theatres on March 30, and started with a decent start with collections of INR26 crore, according to Indian media outlets.

On the second day, the first day of Eidul Fitr, ‘Sikandar’ box office collections saw a hike as the film’s earnings touched INR29 crore.

However, the Bollywood actioner saw a massive decline on Tuesday, around 32 per cent, to settle at INR19.5 crore.

Amid dismal performance at the box office, ‘Sikandar’ lags behind Salman Khan’s past Eidul Fitr releases such as ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’

Additionally, Indian trade analysts have estimated that ‘Sikandar’ box office collections might decline further as it generated INR3.88 crore by the afternoon on Wednesday.

The Bollywood film has amassed INR78.38 crore so far and faces screen replacement at the domestic theatres in India.

Reportedly, Salman Khan’s latest title has been replaced by movies such as ‘The Diplomat’ and ‘All The Best Pandya’ in several theatres in Surat and Ahmedabad cities.

While Salman Khan’s Eid release, reaching INR100 crore within the first three days is typically expected, ‘Sikandar’ is likely to take five days to hit the mark.

The film was also not received well by the fans of the Bollywood superstar, who slammed the makers of the film over Khan’s “lazy” and “stiff” portrayal of the titular character.

Despite the high expectations tied to its festive release, the film opened to poor reviews and failed to shatter box office records, marking a rare misstep for the superstar who usually bags big hits at Eid.