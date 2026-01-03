Actress Searha Asghar slams new actors for prioritizing makeup over performance

KARACHI: Popular Pakistani actress Searha Asghar has criticized newcomers in the acting industry for focusing more on their appearance than their craft, ARY News reported.

Sarha Asghar, known for her role in the hit ARY Digital drama Jaan-e-Jahan, shared her views on the industry during an appearance on the ARY Podcast.

The actress noted that many new faces in showbiz are reluctant to leave their makeup chairs and often fail to memorize their lines, arriving on set with a lack of dedication to the profession.

During the podcast, host Ayaz Samo shared an anecdote about a new actress on a drama set who reportedly changed boyfriends three times during a single project and was frequently gifted the latest high-end gadgets.

Discussing the political landscape and the history of Karachi, Sarha expressed her view that the era of General Pervez Musharraf was a better time for the city.

She also claimed that the period when the MQM held sway had its merits, noting that while the entire city would shut down at a single call from “Bhai,” there was a certain sense of discipline. Having grown up in that environment, she remarked that while the city’s situation has since changed, the “discipline” of that era is now missing.

She further criticized the defaming of the MQM-P, remarking that there are even streets in New York that people are afraid to enter.