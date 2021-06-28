Actresses are not prostitutes: Mariyam Nafees schools netizens

Actress Mariyam Nafees became the latest female celeb to be targeted by lewd online messages and she did not hold her anger back – rightfully so!

Nafees took to her social media to put on blast a man who sent her indecent proposals to “meet with a friend for few hours” for money. “The point of putting this up is because I truly want to put a stop to this,” said the Jhooti actor.

“I don’t know who’s responsible for these morons to think this way and who’s entertaining them but no! Absolutely not!” she added, saying, “I and my esteemed co-actresses respectfully work for twelve hours (sometimes more) every day and we refuse to tolerate this mentality.”

Mariyam Nafees went on to add that she, along with her fellow actresses, comes from an educated background and that “NOT A SINGLE PERSON is allowed to disrespect us.”

“Actresses are not prostitutes!” she concluded.

Her post was met with much support, with people asking her to report the guy who sent her the indecent message to the FIA with one user commenting, “Idk why in the world do these kinda people exist! More power to you! Brave step sharing this.”