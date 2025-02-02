Pakistani-origin British boxer Adam Azim wins World Super Lightweight Boxing Championship

LONDON: British boxer of Pakistani descent, Adam Azim, has won the World Super Lightweight Boxing Championship, defeating the reigning world champion Lipi Nets in the ninth round of the match.

In the third round, Lipinets got bored of slowly applying pressure. He upped the pace and got careless, walking straight into a vicious Azim left hook, and though he partially landed one of his own, the 35-year-old flat was left flat on his back in the middle of the ring.

Azim said on his next fight: “Whatever my team suggest [I’ll do next] but you know what? Dalton Smith, you better be watching my friend. You ain’t that good my friend, I’m coming.

Adam Azim, who hails from Kotli, Azad Kashmir, remains unbeaten in his boxing career so far. His victory marks a significant achievement in the world of boxing and has earned him immense recognition globally.

Speaking to the media, Adam’s father, Mohammad Azim, expressed his pride in his son’s success, calling it a moment of pride not just for their family, but also for Pakistan and the UK. He also mentioned how Pakistani fans watched the fight on ARY News and expressed gratitude for their support.

“Adam will continue to win more matches in the future,” Mohammad Azim stated confidently.

Meanwhile, former boxing champion Amir Khan also spoke about Adam’s victory, calling it an historic moment for Pakistan. He pointed out that Adam is the second Pakistani boxer to become a World Champion in boxing.

“I am extremely proud of Adam, and I came from Dubai to support my brother,” said Amir Khan.

Amir Khan also mentioned that he would visit Pakistan soon with Adam to celebrate his success.